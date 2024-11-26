Why are EV industry insiders talking about ‘network optimisation’?

The concept of network optimisation is not new. For years, researchers have grappled with designing the most optimal routes for a travelling salesman or a newspaper vendor.

India has a legacy postal system, a vast network of informal recyclers and the near-zero-error network of Mumbai dabbawallahs to learn from. However, each network problem is unique and requires fresh parameters to be considered. But it is a necessary first step in the direction to end-user convenience and efficient utilisation of resources.

The Delhi Transport Department, a state department with one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) penetration rates in India, is also embracing network optimisation to plan the spatial distribution of public EV charging stations in their neighbourhoods.

“In 2023, the global EV market was valued at $255.54 billion. It is forecast to reach around $2,108.8 billion by 2033, growing at a significant Compounded Annual Growth Rate of 23.42 per cent from 2024-33. In May 2024, EV sales in India surged by 20.88 per cent to 1.39 million units,” according to India Brand Equity Foundation.