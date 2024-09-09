A thousand words: Dive into the world of Ziro Valley’s Apatani tribe

The Apatani tribes are residents of Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district. They are known throughout the world for their wet rice cultivation.

Their fields are mostly located on flat valley land surrounded by hills. This ensures that nutrient run-off from the hill nourishes the valley soil and, therefore, there is no need to add fertilisers.

The land gives sustained yield year after year, with the tribe using no draught animal or machine — just cooperative, communal effort.