A thousand words: Dive into the world of Ziro Valley’s Apatani tribe

The Apatani tribes are residents of Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district. They are known throughout the world for their wet rice cultivation.
Their fields are mostly located on flat valley land surrounded by hills. This ensures that nutrient run-off from the hill nourishes the valley soil and, therefore, there is no need to add fertilisers.
The land gives sustained yield year after year, with the tribe using no draught animal or machine — just cooperative, communal effort.
The Ziro Valley, also known as Apatani Valley, where they live is dotted with bamboo groves. Naturally, bamboo forms a major part of the Apatani lifestyle and culture. The Apatani people use the sturdy culms of the grass to build their houses, furniture, handicrafts items and even as cooking vessels.
They also make a unique, traditional salt called 'Tapyo' by processing wild grass from the surrounding forests. The isolated tribe have a strong sense of community and often have large gatherings over rice- and millet-based beer called 'Apong' which they have with the salt. The Apatanis celebrate a month-long festival dedicated to friendship!
Fish, rice and green vegetables are the hallmark of the Apatani cuisine. Their light and simple meals also include millets and herbed, steamed pork.
The community is extremely independent and are expert craftspeople. From cane baskets, trays and other household items to trademark shawls, jackets and loin cloths, the Apatanis leave a mark with every weave.
Another thing the Apatanis are famous for is their intimate and harmonious relationship with nature. They rever many sylvan gods as well as the Sun and the moon. Many of their age-old practices are dedicated to respecting and preserving Mother Earth, thus giving birth to an innate behaviour of conservation of nature. They also have a deep understanding of herbs- and plants-based medicine, for both humans and animals, that they have passed on from generations to generations.
They are among the communities that follow mixed land-use to cultivate fish in their paddy fields. The Apatani Cultural Landscape was recently added to the tentative list of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites.
The tribe has no script and their cultural materials are made of perishable materials, according to INTACH. Thus, their practices and traditions, which have great value for society and environment and recorded orally, need dedicated efforts to be preserved.