Credit risk

Earning credits for environmental actions. That is the aim of the Green Credits Programme (GCP) unveiled by the Union government in Octo-ber 2023. It has been touted as a first-of-its-kind, “innovative market-based mechanism”, promoting activities like tree plantation, water conservation, sustainable agriculture, waste management, air pollution reduction, mangrove conservation and restoration, sustainable building and infrastructure projects, and identifying environment-friendly products under a scheme Ecomark.

So far, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) has issued detailed guidelines only for plantation under GCP. On the face of it, they seem to encourage afforestation. But experts point to a lack of clarity in the rules, which they fear might do more harm than good.

The guidelines issued between February and April this year say that the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun, will be the administrator of GCP. Potential investors—which may be companies, organisations or individuals—must apply to the ICFRE Director-General and, upon approval, pay the state forest departments that will create the plantations. The forest departments have been directed to identify “degraded” land spanning at least 5 hectares (ha) for plantations.

Investing entities are awarded one green credit per tree, two years after the plantation is created and deemed successful. They may use the credits to fulfil their obligations under corporate social responsibility (CSR) or environmental, social and governance (ESG) norms. Or they can trade credits to meet compensatory afforestation obligations under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, which requires an entity to facilitate a new plantation in exchange for diverting forestland for non-forestry activities.

The guidelines released so far raise some questions. First, it is not clear who will decide the payment for the projects, nor is the methodology for calculation known. The rules also do not say if green credits would be scrapped, returned or stay valid if a plantation fails, says Prakriti Srivastava, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Kerala. “A two-year period is too short to declare a plantation successful. These areas should be audited by an independent third party for at least up to 20 years,” she says.

Plantations must be a permanent addition to the ecosystem, not just for a two-year period, adds Gautam Aredath, policy analyst at Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE), Bengaluru. He says that the Centre claims GCP is an innovative market mechanism, but it has only one seller, the forest departments. The buyers, too, are likely to comprise of corporate organisations who want to meet their environmental obligations or seek forest diversion. “This raises concerns about GCP merely acting as a proxy for compensatory afforestation,” adds Arednath.

Earlier on March 19, Constitutional Conduct Group, a collective of 91 former civil service officers, said in an open letter to MOEFCC, “The government is trying to make it easy for entrepreneurs and industrialists to acquire forest land by permitting them to offer, in exchange, money (in the form of green credits), instead of land for land as was the case so far.” They warned that GCP may shrink forest area, threatening some of the densest and best protected forests that may be used for mining, industry and infrastructure development.