Forests destroyed by wildfires emit carbon long after the flames die — new study

Even in Earth’s high northern-latitude forest, climate change is predicted to make wildfires more frequent and severe .

Earth’s far north hosts the boreal forest, a vast green belt that stretches from North America to Siberia. The boreal forest is one of the world’s largest CO2 sinks. Over the past few thousand years it has removed around 1 trillion tonnes of carbon from the air, storing it in the trees and soil . Because of the large amount of carbon stored in the boreal forest, fires here can release much more CO2 into the air than forest fires elsewhere , amplifying climate change.

Wildfires release lots of climate-warming CO2 while they rage. But our research in the European part of this forest has shown that the forest’s CO2 sink recovers slowly, with the burnt area continuing to release CO2 for several years after the fires die. This exceeds the amount of CO2 produced from the fire itself.

A large CO2 store is in danger

Extremely hot and dry weather in 2018 led to the largest number of wildfires in the Nordic countries in modern history. In Sweden, the total burnt area was ten times larger than in an average year.

Our research concentrated on the most extensive of these fires in the very centre of Sweden, near Ljusdal. We continuously measured how much CO2 was exchanged between the land surface and the atmosphere and monitored the soil and regrowth of vegetation during the first four years after the fire.

We did this in areas of forest where the trees were killed and areas where trees survived. We also compared areas that were turned into nature reserves — with charred trees left standing — and areas that underwent typical post-fire management in Sweden, with all charred trees being cut (so-called “salvage logging”) and new ones planted.