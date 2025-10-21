From ornament to outlaw: The unchecked march of the Mexican Devil

A native of the tropical and subtropical regions of Mexico and Central America, Ageratina adenophora—commonly called Crofton weed or Mexican Devil—was first introduced to Africa and Asia in the 19th century as an ornamental plant. It soon escaped gardens and spread rapidly along roadsides, slopes, riverbanks, and farmlands. The plant is now found in over 40 countries, including India, Nepal, China, Australia, and parts of Africa. The National Biodiversity Authority and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change have both identified it as an invasive alien species.

Spread and distribution

Although claims exist that it was first sighted in the Doon Valley in the 1930s, this remains unverified. The Flora of Kanjilal (FRI, 1969), regarded as a reference for foresters, makes no mention of it. Researchers now believe the species entered India in the early 1970s, probably from New Zealand, where it was first noticed in the late 1950s. The Nilgiri Hills and Darjeeling were among the earliest Indian regions affected. Since then, it has spread across Uttarakhand, Sikkim, the Western Ghats, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, advancing by nearly 20 km each year. Once restricted to below 2,500 metres, recent field studies show it thriving even at 2,700 metres.

Ecological impact

The weed grows up to three metres tall in moist tracts. Its purplish stems root easily and form dense thickets. Each plant produces around 100,000 seeds every year, dispersed effortlessly by the wind or water. The species not only competes for sunlight and soil nutrients but also releases toxic (allelopathic) chemicals that inhibit the growth of native flora. “In some areas of the central Himalayas, almost three-fourths of the forest undergrowth has been replaced by Crofton weed,” says Akhil Joshi, a forest researcher. “It doesn’t allow regeneration of native herbs and grasses, and once established, it is extremely difficult to remove.” Locally known in Nepal as banmara—literally ‘forest killer’—the weed thrives well even in disturbed ecosystems and human altered environment. Livestock generally avoid it, and in horses, it can cause the fatal “blowing disease.”

The situation in Uttarakhand

The Central Himalayan region, especially around Nainital and Bhimtal, has seen a sharp rise in its spread over the last decade. Areas once dominated by Lantana are now blanketed by Mexican Devil. “The Gangikharak slope near Nainital, once a biodiversity hotspot, is now covered entirely by Crofton weed,” says Vinod Pande, a retired forest officer. He attributes its expansion to repeated forest fires and official indifference. “The Forest Department has neither proper data nor a concrete plan for eradication,” he says. Pande also links the spread to the suspension of traditional forest management known as silviculture after the 1980s. “In the name of protection, forests were left unattended, and invasive species quietly took over.”