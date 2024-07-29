Global industrial wood production peaks, demand likely to rise through 2050

Global wood production at 4 billion tonnes was at a record high in 2022 and is expected to increase by 2050, the State of the World’s Forest report noted.

Roundwood removals increased from 1961-1990 and remained steady for the next two decades at about 3.5 billion cubic metres per year, the latest report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) revealed.

Roundwood or unprocessed wood is often simply called wood, consisting of logs, pulpwood and other industrial roundwood and woodfuel.

The production of roundwood increased around 2010, with the world producing 13 per cent more in 2022 compared to 1990. During the same period, the world population spiked by 50 per cent and the GDP per capita grew by 174 per cent.

“World roundwood removals have amounted to about 4 billion cubic metres annually in recent years, around half of which has been used for fuel, either directly (as fuelwood) or in the production of charcoal and pellets. Most of the remaining 2 billion cubic metre of wood removals per year has been used as raw material (i.e. industrial roundwood) to produce saw-wood, wood-based panels and woodpulp. Most of the woodpulp and recovered paper has been used for paper and paperboard production,” the report stated.

The report further said that woody biomass, especially fuelwood and charcoal from forests is a crucial source of energy for cooking and heating, catering to 2.3 billion people that is 29 per cent of the world’s population in 2021. The wood biomass mainly catered to sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

However, the share of woodfuel among the global roundwood production declined from 60 per cent to 49.4 per cent between 1961 and 2022. In 2022, again, the share of woodpile was 90 per cent and 60 per cent in Africa and Asia respectively.

In 2018, the share of industrial roundwood production, the most affordable and reliable energy source especially in the global south, saw peaking for the first time in its history.

Increased use of woodfuel have raised concerns regarding forest degradation and deforestation. Indoor air pollution from burning woodfuel with less efficient stoves are other challenges.

At present 82 per cent of all the woodfuel produced across the world is consumed in Africa, Asia and South America. The rest of the consumption happens in Europe (13 per cent), North America (5 per cent) and rest of the world.

World roundwood production is estimated to increase by 4-8 per cent from 2022 to 2030, according to the new projections. The production is further likely to go up by 6-32 per cent from 2022 to 2050, with increased uncertainty over a longer period.

The volume is likely to range from 240-1,200 million tonnes by 2050, the authors of the report estimated. However, woodfuel consumption is likely to come down slightly, depending on multiple factors such as population growth in Africa and South Asia. Other factors like solar and wind energy use and efficient forms of energy like BURN cooking stoves may reduce woodfuel use, according to the authors of the report.

Estimated global consumption of woodfuel from forests in 2050 varied from 2.3-2.7 billion tonnes, an increase of 17 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, compared to consumption in 2022.

But industrial roundwood demand will probably increase, the authors noted. For specific uses, however, the demand may fall. The report, citing an example, suggested that the continued decline of graphics paper production in line with current trends would reduce roundwood demand for that purpose by 133 million tonnes by 2030.

Uncertainties due to climate change, wildfires, pests, extreme weather events such as droughts and floods, regeneration of forests and increasing timber production and forest plantations are also some reasons that may determine future wood supply.