Resisting displacement: Why democratic conservation is essential for India’s future

As India grapples with the twin crises of environmental degradation and the displacement of indigenous communities, the debate around conservation has taken on a deeply contentious tone. Over the past decade, forest rights activists have increasingly been labelled as disruptive forces by certain sections of the conservation community.

But is resistance truly a disruption? Or is it the manifestation of a democratic right that safeguards not just human dignity, but also the sustainability of our landscapes?

More than 15 years since the passing of the The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, known simply as the Forest Rights Act (FRA), its objectives remain misunderstood. The law is often dismissed as a land distribution scheme, an effort to parcel out forests to communities at the cost of wildlife.

However, the FRA is much more than that — it is a governance legislation designed to offer a robust framework for conservation by recognising the rights of indigenous people and forest dwellers, and empowering them to take charge of protecting and managing forest ecosystems. This decentralised, community-led model of conservation provides an alternative to the centralised, bureaucratic model that has, in many cases, failed to deliver meaningful results.

A growing number of conservationists have come to support this rights-based approach, recognising that FRA provides an effective solution to the shortcomings of the state-led model. By empowering communities to manage their own resources, FRA strengthens conservation efforts on a large scale, ensuring that those who live in and depend on the forests are directly involved in their protection.

This is in contrast to the ongoing dismantling of forest and environmental regulations, as well as attempts to privatise forests through government intiatives like the Green Credit Program and the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, which often come at the expense of community forests secured through FRA.