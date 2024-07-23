State of the World’s Forests 2024: Global efforts curb deforestation, but threats to forests from wildfires and pests remain

“Globally, the net rate of change in forest area, which is the difference between forest expansion and deforestation, is estimated at -4.7 million ha per year in 2010-2020. This was significantly lower than in the two previous decades (-7.8 million ha per year in 1990-2000 and -5.2 million ha per year in 2000-2010),” the report observed.

It also noted 10 countries recording annual gains in forest area in 2020, which include China, Australia, India, Chile, Viet Nam, Turkey, the United States of America, France, Italy and Romania.

The report also discovered that preliminary data from the Global Forest Resource Assessment (2025) show an 8.4 per cent decrease in deforestation in Indonesia for 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, the lowest since 1990. The overall reduction was recorded to be 90 per cent.

Brazil, too, registered 50 per cent decrease in deforestation in 2023 compared to 2022 in the Legal Amazon region that amounts to about 60 per cent of the total area of the country.