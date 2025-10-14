20 years of RTI Act: Here is the report card on the performance of information commissions in India

The Right to Information (RTI) law was enacted in 2005 to provide a practical regime for people to exercise their fundamental right to information by accessing information from public authorities. Under the RTI law, Information Commissions (ICs) are the final appellate authority and are mandated to safeguard and facilitate people’s fundamental right to information. ICs have been set up at the central level (Central Information Commission or CIC) and in the states (state information commissions).

In a judgment dated February 15, 2019 (Anjali Bhardwaj and others v. Union of India and others (Writ Petition No. 436 of 2018)), the Supreme Court held that information commissions are vital for the smooth working of the Right to Information law: “24) ……in the entire scheme provided under the RTI Act, existence of these institutions [ICs] becomes imperative and they are vital for the smooth working of the RTI Act.” The Court held that the number of commissioners required should be determined on the basis of the workload of the commission and gave directions to ensure timely appointment of information commissioners.

Commissions have wide-ranging powers including the power to require public authorities to provide access to information, appoint Public Information Officers (PIOs), publish certain categories of information and make changes to practices of information maintenance. ICs have the power to order an inquiry if there are reasonable grounds for one and to “require the public authority to compensate the complainant for any loss or other detriment suffered” commissions have been given powers to impose penalties on erring officials for violations of the Act.

The RTI law has empowered people in India to meaningfully participate in democracy and hold their governments accountable. Estimates suggest that every year 4 to 6 million (Peoples’ Monitoring of the RTI Regime in India, 2011-2013 by RaaG & CES, 2014) RTI applications are filed across the country. The law has been used extensively in the last 20 years to hold governments and functionaries accountable for corruption and lapses in the delivery of essential services and secure access to basic rights. It has also been used to question the highest authorities of the country on their performance, their decisions and their conduct.

Unfortunately, 20 years after the RTI Act was implemented, experience in India suggests that the functioning of information commissions is a major bottleneck in the effective implementation of the RTI law. Large backlog of appeals and complaints in many commissions across the country have resulted in inordinate delays in disposal of cases, which render the law ineffective. One of the primary reasons for the backlogs is the failure of central and state governments to take timely action to appoint information commissions to the CIC and state information commissions, respectively. In October 2023, while hearing a petition regarding vacancies in information commissions, the Supreme Court noted that the failure to fill vacancies is leading to a situation where “the right to information which is recognized under an Act of Parliament becomes a dead letter.”

Commissions have been found to be extremely reluctant to impose penalties on erring officials for violations of the law. Further, the transparency watchdogs themselves have not had a shining track record in terms of being transparent and accountable to the people of the country.

An analysis of information accessed under the RTI Act from 29 information commissions across India, and information sourced from the websites and annual reports of information commissions throws up some very concerning findings. The findings discussed below are from the Report Card of Information Commissions in India, 2023-24 brought out by Satark Nagrik Sangathan.