A 1,000 words: 400-year-old Delhi heritage Barapullah bridge emerges from neglect

The Barapullah bridge, a 400-year-old Mughal-era structure, lies hidden beneath the modern Barapullah flyover in Delhi, largely forgotten by the city’s residents. Constructed in 1621-22, it was once an important passage for Mughals travelling between Humayun’s Tomb and Nizamuddin Dargah.
Over time, the bridge has fallen into disrepair, with untreated sewage, encroachments, and damaged piers rendering it almost unrecognisable as a historical site.
In August 2024, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) initiated efforts to restore the bridge after an inspection by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The ASI aims to conserve the structure, removing added layers and encroachments to restore its original charm.
While de-silting work and garbage removal are underway, restoring the bridge to a pedestrian pathway will take several months. The complex restoration will return the bridge to its historical significance, honouring its origins as a landmark commissioned by Mihr Banu Agha, a prominent figure during Emperor Jahangir’s reign.