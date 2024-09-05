A 1,000 words: 400-year-old Delhi heritage Barapullah bridge emerges from neglect

The Barapullah bridge, a 400-year-old Mughal-era structure, lies hidden beneath the modern Barapullah flyover in Delhi, largely forgotten by the city’s residents. Constructed in 1621-22, it was once an important passage for Mughals travelling between Humayun’s Tomb and Nizamuddin Dargah.

Over time, the bridge has fallen into disrepair, with untreated sewage, encroachments, and damaged piers rendering it almost unrecognisable as a historical site.