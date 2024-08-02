As told to Parliament (August 1, 2024): Number of tigers in India rose to 3,682 in 2022

The number of tigers in India has increased to 3,682 (range 3,167-3,925), up from 2,967 (range 2,603-3,346) in 2018, as per All India Tiger Estimation 2022, Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state for Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC), told the Rajya Sabha.
The tiger population is increasing at a rate of 6 per cent per annum in India when consistently sampled areas are compared, the minister said.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been a member of the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC) since 1996, Jitendra Singh, minister of state for the Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions and the Prime Minister’s Office, told the Rajya Sabha.
With the membership of 13 leading space-faring agencies, the IADC is the most widely recognised entity on space debris issues, having developed the foundational guidelines for space debris mitigation. ISRO has made significant contributions to shaping the subsequent revisions of these guidelines, the minister said.
ISRO has also actively participated in the work of the IAA space debris working group, IAF space traffic management committee and the ISO space debris working group, he added.
India’s rank in the gender pay gap has improved from 2021 to 2022 and from 2022 to 2023 as per the Global Gender Gap Report released by the World Economic Forum, Shobha Karandlaje, minister of state for labour and employment, told the Rajya Sabha.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, for the year 2021-22, the average quantity of solid waste generated in India is approximately 1,70,242 tonnes per day (TPD), of which 91,553 TPD is treated, Singh told the Rajya Sabha.
According to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), which oversees matters relating to the loss of human life and property as a result of natural disasters, state-specific information on damage caused by natural disasters is not centrally maintained, Sukanta Majumdar, minister of state of the ministry of development of north eastern region, told the Rajya Sabha.
However, according to information received by MHA from states, lives of 212 humans and 3,148 cattle were lost in Northeast India as a result of hydrometeorological disasters, the minister said.
MoEF&CC has received a proposal from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Pvt Ltd for an environment impact assessment (EIA) of a 2x800 megawatt coal-based power project in Dadri Khurd village, Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, Singh told the Rajya Sabha.
The project covers 365.19 hectares and does not involve forest land within this area. However, 8.35 hectares of forest land outside the project area are needed for a water pipeline and approach road.
The expert appraisal committee recommended granting the terms of reference, which includes compliance with a National Green Tribunal order. The EIA report will assess environmental impacts and prepare a management plan, the minister said.