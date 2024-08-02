As told to Parliament (August 1, 2024): Number of tigers in India rose to 3,682 in 2022

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been a member of the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC) since 1996, Jitendra Singh, minister of state for the Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions and the Prime Minister’s Office, told the Rajya Sabha.

With the membership of 13 leading space-faring agencies, the IADC is the most widely recognised entity on space debris issues, having developed the foundational guidelines for space debris mitigation. ISRO has made significant contributions to shaping the subsequent revisions of these guidelines, the minister said.

ISRO has also actively participated in the work of the IAA space debris working group, IAF space traffic management committee and the ISO space debris working group, he added.