As told to Parliament (July 24, 2024): Centre approves Rs 45,727 crore for disaster mitigation funds on 15th Finance Commission recommendations

Studies have proven 5 per cent to 10 per cent biomass can be safely co-fired with coal in thermal power plants without any adverse impact, G Kishan Reddy, Union minister of coal and mines, told the Lok Sabha.

Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is implementing a renewable energy research and technology development programme through several research institutions and industry. This initiative aims to develop indigenous technologies and manufacturing for the widespread applications of new and renewable energy in an efficient and cost-effective manner, Reddy said.

It provides up to 100 per cent financial support to government / non-profit research organisations and up to 70 per cent to industry, startups, private institutes, entrepreneurs, and manufacturing units, the minister added.