Baghjan victims left in dock as Assam government delays court proceedings

Neog and his family from Baghjan, on the other hand, received Rs 15 lakh for the damage to the house and their farm along with 600 other families. In case of Baghjan, after the initial damage assessment, only 12 families were paid Rs 25 lakh, which was a considered as one-time compensation. These were the victims from the immediate vicinity of the OIL-operated rig in Baghjan, whose houses were completely gutted in the fire. The petitioners claim that in a meeting between a local organisation, Milan Jyoti Sangha from Baghjan, Tinsukia district administration and OIL, it was decided that all 600 families of Baghjan would be paid Rs 25 lakh as compensation.

The Tinsukia district administration maintains that most of the amount deposited by OIL was fully disbursed by the company. In a letter to the petitioner in September 2023, deputy commissioner Swapnil Paul maintains that OIL had deposited Rs 103.14 crore of which Rs 103.13 crore had been disbursed.