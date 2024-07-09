Biden’s heat protection plan: New rules to safeguard US workers from extreme heat

The United States Department of Labor proposed a rule on July 2, 2024, aimed at protecting millions of workers from the significant health risks of extreme heat.

If finalised, the rule would help protect some 36 million workers in both indoor and outdoor settings, substantially reducing heat-related injuries, illnesses and deaths in the workplace.

The White House acknowledged that farm workers, firefighters and construction workers are disproportionately impacted by extreme heat.

The proposed rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would require employers to develop an injury and illness prevention plan to control heat hazards in workplaces affected by excessive heat. This plan would necessitate employers to evaluate heat risks and, when necessary, implement provisions for drinking water, rest breaks and control of indoor heat. Additionally, it would require measures to protect new or returning workers who are unaccustomed to working in high heat conditions.

The rule mandates that employers provide water and cooler areas when temperatures reach 80 degrees Fahrenheit and increase breaks and monitor heat-related illnesses at 90 degrees Fahrenheit. If finalised, OSHA could fine employers who flout the rule.

Extreme heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States, causing more deaths than floods, hurricanes and tornadoes combined. Millions of workers experience heat stress on the job, with agricultural and construction workers at the highest risk. Indoor workers without adequate cooling, especially in warehouses, factories and restaurants, are also at risk.