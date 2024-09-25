But did we really ‘Make in India’?

On the 10th anniversary of the ‘Make in India’ scheme (launched in September 2014), it is time to reflect on whether the scheme achieved the objectives it set out to achieve. Under the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the scheme aimed to boost India’s manufacturing sector to make it globally competitive.

In 1950, the primary sector contributed to 59 per cent of the GDP; by 2011, the tertiary sector contributed to 59 per cent of the GDP. As is evident, India’s economy seemingly skipped the secondary sector.

Economists argued that leapfrogging the secondary sector hindered the country’s economic growth, given its high multiplier effect and the high employment opportunities it generates. As a result, the government has invested heavily in growing the manufacturing sector over the past decade. Most notable of their efforts have been the ‘Make in India’ scheme.

One of the key objectives of the ‘Make in India’ scheme was to increase the share of the manufacturing sector in the GDP from 16-25 per cent by 2025 (the target was supposed to be achieved by 2022 but was later revised and extended to 2025). Was this objective achieved?

The manufacturing sector contributed to 16-17 per cent of the GDP in the 1990s. And years later, despite the elaborate and expensive ‘Make in India’ scheme, the sector’s contribution was still stagnant at 17.7 per cent in 2023. This brings into question whether it is even reasonable to expect that we will reach the 25 per cent target by 2025 in just one year.

Since the launch of the scheme nearly 10 years ago, the contribution of manufacturing increased by only 2.7 percentage points. To achieve the remaining 7 per cent in just one year seems highly unlikely. Perhaps we need to be more realistic and revise this timeline — again, for the second time?

Contribution of the Manufacturing Sector to GDP since the Launch of ‘Make in India’