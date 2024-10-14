Cash vs ration: Study shows benefits of Karnataka’s direct benefit transfer for rice

However, between July and August, the percentage of households withdrawing the full DBT amount increased, from 59.1 per cent to 69.4 per cent in rural areas and from 61.1 per cent to 70.6 per cent in urban areas. The proportion of households retaining some DBT in banks, therefore, decreased from 40.9 per cent to 30.6 per cent in rural areas and 38.9 per cent to 29.4 per cent in urban areas.