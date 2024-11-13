COP29 at Baku: India urges ‘airshed neighbours’ to join hands in tackling air pollution

Air pollution is a shared problem for the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) countries, India stressed at the 29th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“Most of our countries fall under the same air-shed, i.e., the Indo-Gangetic Airshed. This is a transboundary issue," said Naresh Pal Gangwar, joint secretary, Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change, India. He was speaking at a meeting of the HKH countries hosted by Bhutan’s prime minister Tshering Tobgay on day two of COP29 on November 12, 2024.

He called for nations, particularly Pakistan and Bangladesh, "to take proactive, collaborative steps to manage and mitigate air pollution across borders", according to a press note shared by International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

India struggles with poor air quality most of the year and the condition becomes critical during winters, especially for its northern states in the Indo-Gangetic belt. The country's capital, Delhi, for instance, has consistently been the most polluted city in the world for almost a decade, with particulate matter concentrations several times higher than the safe limits prescribed by the World Health Organization.

Stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana have often been blamed for the extremely high air quality index of the national capital region, although domestic pollution sources have contributed an increasingly larger share to the crisis.

Experts have advocated for a regional rather than a state-level air pollution management mechanism through cross-sector and multi-jurisdictional strategy.

The country’s National Clean Air Programme has also taken on board the principle of regional air quality management. But it lacks a regulatory framework for regional action, pointed out Anumita Roychoudhury, executive director, research and advocacy and head of air pollution and clean transportation programme at the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment, in an article September 2023.

Gangwar’s call of concerted effort by the HKH countries in tackling air pollution resonated with other country delegation heads and ministers, who also recommended regional cooperation for better cryosphere conservation, disaster preparedness, capacity building for accessing global funds, among other agenda.

The event was attended by Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Minister, Ministry of Forests and Environment, Nepal; Romina Khursheed Alam, Coordinator to Prime Minister for the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Pakistan; Farhina Ahmad, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bangladesh; Naresh Pal Gangwar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change, India; Karma Tshering, Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Bhutan and Lu Shixun, Deputy Director General, Department of Climate Change, Ministry of Ecology and Environment, China, according to the ICIMOD media statement.

These countries are among the eight that share HKH — Earth's tallest cryosphere zone. Global warming has led to record snow and ice losses in the region at massive economic costs. The residents of these countries are vulnerable to these impacts and need urgent action.