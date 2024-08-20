Curtailing bus services violates the basic right to mobility

In the face of the growing air pollution and climate crisis, curtailment of bus or public transport services contradicts a landmark judgment from the Supreme Court in April 2024 that expanded the scope of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution to include “Right against the adverse effects of climate change...” It stated that the rights to health and life are affected by air pollution and climate change and if the government cannot strengthen the adaptation and coping strategies of communities, the right to life can be violated.