Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (August 16, 2024)

Regarding the actions taken by Punjab Pollution Control Board, the board issued directions to the District Mandi Officer on January 16, 2024. These included directing Punjab Mandi Board to process both legacy and fresh solid waste in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Mandi Board is required to manage the solid waste properly, ensuring segregation and environmentally sound disposal, and to eliminate the use of single-use plastics on the premises, the report stated.