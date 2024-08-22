Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (August 21, 2024)

National Green Tribunal (NGT), directed units allegedly manufacturing banned single-use plastic items in Bawana and Narela, along with Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), to file their responses.
Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) ordered 36 units to shut down immediately on May 27, 2024. However, the court was informed that these units were still operational, in violation of the closure order.
Counsel for the applicant referred to a circular dated February 4, 2022, which outlined the prohibition on the production, stocking, distribution, sale and usage of single-use plastic items, issued by the member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The court was informed that these units were violating the rules by continuing the production of banned items.
A report filed by the DPCC revealed clear violations of environmental norms, including the (waterbody) and a nearby park in the village of Arya Nagar, according to an NGT ruling on August 16, 2024.
The court ordered that the DPCC, MCD, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Wetland Authority be impleaded as respondents in the case. The respondents are required to file their replies in the form of affidavits at least one week before the next hearing on November 29, 2024.
The application submitted to the NGT stated that the pond was being filled with garbage, waste materials and raw materials and was rapidly losing its identity as a pond.
In an earlier order dated November 7, 2023, the tribunal had disposed of the application by directing the DPCC member secretary to conduct a site inspection, ascertain the situation, take appropriate action if necessary and submit a report to NGT registrar general. The court had also stated that, if necessary, the matter should be brought before the court.
DPCC’s report, dated March 12, 2024, stated that during the inspection, plastic waste such as bottles and polythene were found floating in the pond and other rubbish had been dumped there. It appeared that local residents were illegally disposing of waste into the pond. Adjacent to the pond is a park under the jurisdiction of the MCD, where cow dung and garbage were also observed.
The locality has no sewerage system, and an open drain beside the pond discharges sewage directly into the waterbody, the report stated. A large amount of rubbish was also found at the entrance to the park, which could eventually end up in the pond.
The CPCB on August 16, 2024 submitted a copy of its guidelines on the monitoring mechanism for to the NGT.
In response, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) requested four weeks to seek instructions on how to “give full effect to and implement these guidelines.”
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 29, 2024, as per the NGT’s order of August 20, 2024.