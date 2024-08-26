Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (August 23, 2024)

National Green Tribunal (NGT) on August 20, 2024 directed the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Maharashtra, to make a final decision on the Mula-Mutha Riverfront Development Project without further delay.
The counsel for the applicants, in an affidavit dated August 17, 2024, stated, “the reduction in the river’s cross-section due to the construction in question has diminished the rivers’ flood-carrying capacity, leading to significant flooding in the area”.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) submitted that ongoing work at the site is being carried out under work orders issued in March 2022. It was verbally communicated that there were two work orders: One scheduled for completion within 30 months (expiring in September 2024), and the other within 36 months. However, the court noted that these work orders had not been placed on record.
The application, filed by Sarang Yadwadkar and others, sought a directive for PMC to comply with the conditions imposed by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Maharashtra, during its meeting on November 7, 2023. These conditions apply to the entire stretch of the Mula-Mutha Riverfront Development Project. The applicants also requested that construction work be halted in light of these conditions.
The western zone bench of the NGT, on 21 August 2024, ordered the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the illegal dumping of waste at ten locations across Thane district, Maharashtra.
The committee will include representatives from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), district collector of Thane and deputy conservator of forests, mangrove cell under mangrove conservation unit of Maharashtra forest department. The panel was instructed to visit the sites, submit a factual report based on the application’s contents, recommend any necessary action plans, and suggest remedial measures to prevent recurrence.
The report must be submitted within one month, with the MCZMA acting as the nodal agency for coordination and logistics, the tribunal directed.
The applicant, non-profit Vanashakti, raised concerns about the continued illegal dumping of mixed waste, including construction and demolition debris, at the ten locations. Locations 1-8 fall under the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation, while locations 9 and 10 are under the Gram Panchayat, Kasheli. All sites are situated within CRZ-1(A) and CRZ-1(B) zones along the Ulhas river estuary and its creek channels in Kasheli, Mumbra, Diva and surrounding regions.
The counsel for the applicants also pointed out that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had sent an email on June 15, 2024 to district collector of Thane and the deputy conservator of forests, mangrove cell. The email referenced a previous complaint dated May 1, 2024 from the second applicant, Stalin Dayanand, regarding the ongoing destruction of CRZ zones, mangroves, and coastal wetlands in Thane district (from Kharegaon Kalwa to Mumbra-Diva and beyond).
The authorities were directed to verify the claims, take appropriate action, and submit a detailed report within 15 days. However, the 15-day period expired on June 30, 2024 without any action being taken, prompting the applicants to approach the tribunal for the necessary directions.
The NGT observed that a prima facie case “adversely impacting the environment” had been made and admitted the application.
The western bench of the NGT on August 20, 2024 directed that the matter of sand mafias be referred to the principal bench of the NGT for consideration of its transfer to the central zone bench, as the area falls under their jurisdiction.
In compliance with an earlier NGT order from May 9 2024, the district collector and magistrate of Gadchiroli, along with the district mining officer, filed a reply affidavit dated June 10, 2024. The affidavit detailed the results of an inspection carried out on December 29, 2023, which revealed that sand mafias had illegally excavated red soil, felled trees in a dense forest area, and constructed a temporary road along the Parlkota riverbed.
Approximately 65 brass of sand and 60 brass of soil had been illegally removed from two locations by unknown people. A brass equals 100 cubic feet.
A site measurement conducted on January 5 2024 by deputy superintendent of land records, Bhamragarh, confirmed the affected area lies within the jurisdiction of Mouza Hemalkasa, located in Bastar district, Chhattisgarh. A first information report has been lodged with the Bhamragarh Police Station against unknown individuals, and an investigation is underway.