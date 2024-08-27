Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (August 26, 2024)

Furthermore, no concrete structures have been used in the waterbodies. The banks will be stabilised using stone pitching, along with the planting of doob grass and shrubs. Dredging, bund preparation and tree planting around the waterbodies have been completed for all 10 sites. The planting of doob grass and shrubs has been completed for five, while stone pitching and catchment channel cleaning are yet to be carried out for all ten waterbodies, noted the CPCB report.