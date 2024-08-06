Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (August 5, 2024)

The news article, Karnataka Among Worst Performing States in Clean Air Programme Spending; Bengaluru at Bottom Among Cities, appeared in newspaper Deccan Herald on July 20, 2024. According to the report, Karnataka was one of the three worst-performing states in terms of spending the central government’s money on air quality improvement. Bengaluru was identified as the worst performer among 25 cities in terms of utilising funds provided by the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).