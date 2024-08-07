National Green Tribunal (NGT) on August 5, 2024, revoked the environmental clearance (EC) granted by the Uttar Pradesh State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the consent to establish (CTE) issued by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to set up a (CBWTF) in Paharpur village, Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh.
The EC and CTE was granted to JKN Purvanchal CBWTF Works.
UPPCB was directed to check how well bio-medical waste is managed and if the current treatment facilities within a 75-kilometre radius are sufficient. They were also asked to create a plan to develop new treatment facilities based on this review, following the 2016 guidelines, within three months.
The NGT, in its 119-page decision on August 5, directed the allotment of suitable land in the identified coverage area for the establishment of a CBWTF in Gorakhpur and other identified areas, as required by Rule 17 of Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Revised Guidelines for Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facilities, 2016 within three months.
NGT, on August 5, 2024, took seriously the allegations made against drug industries for causing environmental pollution, including and air pollution in the Kala Amb region of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district. The court stated that the case raised serious concerns about environmental compliance.
The tribunal also ordered the consolidation of another application (Dharamvir Vs State of Haryana & Others) regarding pollution caused by factories in Kala Amb Trilokpur, which is currently being considered by NGT. Both the cases would be listed together and heard on November 8, 2024.
The applicant alleged that drug industries are responsible for environmental pollution, including water pollution in the Markanda river and air pollution in Kala Amb. These units are discharging untreated harmful chemicals, heavy metals and pharmaceutical residues that are severely degrading the quality of river water and contributing to the air pollution in the region, the application claimed.
NGT on August 5, 2024 directed the chief secretary of West Bengal to submit a counter-affidavit regarding the in the state. The court is considering a plea to declare a 100-metre plastic-free zone around the ghats to address the issue of plastic waste.
The applicant, Suprova Prasad, raised the issue of plastic waste on the ghats in an affidavit dated October 5, 2023. The applicant stated that in order to reduce plastic waste on the ghats as well as littering the Ganga, at least 100 metres around the ghats should be declared a Plastic Free Zone, and that the use of plastic should be completely prohibited on all ghats because plastic is a toxic material that is extremely harmful to the riverine ecology.
NGT directed the chief secretary to investigate this matter when filing the affidavit.