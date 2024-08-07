The applicant, Suprova Prasad, raised the issue of plastic waste on the ghats in an affidavit dated October 5, 2023. The applicant stated that in order to reduce plastic waste on the ghats as well as littering the Ganga, at least 100 metres around the ghats should be declared a Plastic Free Zone, and that the use of plastic should be completely prohibited on all ghats because plastic is a toxic material that is extremely harmful to the riverine ecology.