Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 12, 2024)

Establishment of sewage treatment plants (STP) are crucial for maintaining purity of water, said bench of Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Pankaj Mithal of the . The apex court expressed dissatisfaction with the progress made in setting up STPs in the state of Chhattisgarh.
Out of the planned 35 STPs, only a few have been completed and made operational, according to an affidavit submitted by the authorities. The SC sought information on the progress of STPs planned for Kanker, Dhamtari and Simga.
The SC directed the secretary of the urban administration and development department, Chhattisgarh, to file an affidavit outlining the proposed completion dates for these STPs. The affidavit must be filed within three weeks and the matter was listed for August 8, 2024.
The expressed unhappiness at the lack of response by Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and Central Water Commission concerning large-scale illegal mining destroying sand dunes and ravines near the Taj Mahal in Agra and the restricted floodplain zone of the Yamuna river.
The order stated that the respondents offered no justification for delaying this matter, which concerns the critical issue of environmental destruction near a historical monument like the Taj Mahal and the Yamuna, the lifeline of North India.
The bench, led by Justice Sudhir Agarwal, noted that the court’s time is being wasted due to the authorities’ inaction, which also delays proceedings. The authorities have been granted three weeks to submit their response.
The directed the state of Uttar Pradesh to submit a reply regarding the operation of unrecognised schools within the state and the actions taken against them.
The high court, on June 26, 2024, acknowledged that while the petition initially raised concerns regarding unrecognised schools in Lakhimpur Kheri district only, the issue is relevant across the entire state. Numerous schools operate without proper recognition, jeopardising the future of children.