Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 12, 2024)

SC rap over STPs in Chhattisgarh

Establishment of sewage treatment plants (STP) are crucial for maintaining purity of water, said bench of Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Pankaj Mithal of the Supreme Court (SC), July 10, 2024 . The apex court expressed dissatisfaction with the progress made in setting up STPs in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Out of the planned 35 STPs, only a few have been completed and made operational, according to an affidavit submitted by the authorities. The SC sought information on the progress of STPs planned for Kanker, Dhamtari and Simga.

The SC directed the secretary of the urban administration and development department, Chhattisgarh, to file an affidavit outlining the proposed completion dates for these STPs. The affidavit must be filed within three weeks and the matter was listed for August 8, 2024.