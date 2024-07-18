Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 16, 2024)

Energy and waste disposal plant in Kathonda, Jabalpur violating norms

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), July 12, 2024 directed authorities to file responses regarding shortcomings at a energy and waste disposal plant in Kathonda, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The court ordered the impleadment of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Bhopal) and the district magistrate of Jabalpur. The respondents must submit their responses one week before the next hearing on September 19, 2024.

An application was filed with the NGT based on an article published on July 1, 2024 on news portal Bhaskarhindi.com concerning the Kathonda plant. The article alleged improper disposal of residual dust, particles, and soil following waste incineration. This accumulated material reportedly contravened established norms.

The news report highlighted the difficulty of maintaining the buffer zone around the plant due to nearby settlements, raising concerns about potential health impacts on residents. It further contended that the plant's previous management ensured proper operation of the garbage plant, energy plant, sewage treatment plant, animal shelters and carcass disposal facilities.

However, residents in nearby areas have experienced issues with filth and stench in recent years, exacerbated by non-compliant waste disposal practices. The news article emphasised the existence of a 500-metre buffer zone around Kathonda with restricted entry.