Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 17, 2024)

Solid waste dumping continues at Bandhwari dumpsite: CPCB

Due to a significant gap in solid waste generation and handling, dumping of fresh solid waste still continues by Gurugram and Faridabad at Bandhwari dumpsite. Remediation of legacy waste at Bandhwari dumpsite is under process by four different agencies and proposed to be completed by December 2024. Out of 4.4 million tonnes, 3 million tonnes of waste has been biomined till date. The expected plan for completion of biomining is December 2024.

This was stated in the status report filed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) July 16, 2024.

Six frequent fire incidents have been reported in 2024 due to high temperature & methane emission. Treated leachate / water was sprayed during high temperatures. Methane is being monitored with six portable handheld methane detectors at site. However, there are no fixed methane detectors at appropriate locations for continuous monitoring of methane gas.

Leachate is collected in HDPE-lined ponds and transported for treatment at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s 120 MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

The CPCB report recommended that the concerned local authorities need to take immediate steps for enhancing capacity of solid waste management facilities, including those utilised for collection, segregation, transportation and processing of waste generated in their jurisdiction, to stop dumping of fresh waste at the Bandhwari dumpsite. Bioremediation has not been completed and only 20 per cent of land has been reclaimed as on date.

Fire action plan at Bandhwari landfill site not in place: Municipal Corporation, Gurugram

The fire action plan, as per the CPCB guidelines, has been prepared and got approved from the fire department, Haryana. However, due to site constraints with respect to treatment of legacy waste of 8,000 tonnes per day (TPD) at Bandhwari landfill and dumping of fresh waste to the tune of 2,000-2,500 TPD and excessive vehicular movement and regular bio remediation activities, “the installation of the fixed pipe network required as per approved fire action plan is not possible”.

This was stated in the reply filed by the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram July 16, 2024 in the matter of the news item titled NCR sees second landfill fire in 3 days, this time in Bandhwari. The Municipal Corporation, Gurugram filed the report in compliance with the NGT order, April 25, 2024. It outlined the steps taken by the municipal corporation to control the fire incidents and avoid recurring fire incidents in future.

The most common cause of landfill fires is an increase in the oxygen content during landfill bio-remediation, which increases bacterial activity and raises temperature (aerobic decomposition). They are also called ‘hot spots’ which come into contact with pockets of methane gas and result in fire. The reflection of the sun rays on the metal and glass present in the waste also caused creation of hot spots, the corporation noted in the report.

NGT directs UPPCB to probe complaint of Noida authority dumping treated water into drains

The NGT July 16 directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board among others to file their response on the allegations of Noida authority dumping treated water into drains . In addition to the UPPCB the following authorities were also asked to file their response and these include Noida Authority; District Magistrate, Noida; District Magistrate, G.B.Nagar.

The original application was registered suo-motu on the basis of the news item titled Noida authority dumping treated water into drains, alleges activist appearing in the Hindustan Times June 11, 2024.

The matter related to Noida authority’s alleged action of dumping treated waste water into the drains instead of recycling it for irrigation purposes. As per the article, treated water was wasted in place of getting reused, and precious ground water is being used for irrigation purposes - a misuse of the resource.

It is claimed by the Noida authority that it has issued a general direction to the water and horticulture department to use the treated wastewater for irrigation of the city’s parks, green belts along the roads and all kinds of green cover in the city. However as per the article instead of wastewater, ground water is being used for the same. It was alleged that Noida authority staff are using the groundwater for irrigation in Sector 74, 75, 116 and 117 areas against its rules.