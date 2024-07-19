Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 18, 2024)

NGT orders probe into illegal sand mining in Mahanadi, Odisha

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) July 16, 2024 directed constitution of a three member committee to look into the allegations of illegal sand mining in Mahanadi river at Chikhili in Ambavona tehsil, Bargarh district, Odisha.

A three-member committee, consisting of a senior scientist from the Odisha State Pollution Control Board, a mining officer from Bargarh, and the District Collector of Bargarh, was tasked with inspecting the site in question and submitting a fact-finding report within four weeks regarding the allegations made in the original application.

The District Collector of Bargarh would serve as the nodal officer for all logistical purposes and for filing a counter-affidavit that includes the committee's report.

According to the applicant, the bridge near the alleged illegal sand mining site connects the Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts. On the opposite side of the river lies Mahulpali in the Jharsuguda district, where sand stocks are available to meet local demand. It was alleged that an illegal miner had extracted approximately 200,000 cubic metres of sand unlawfully. It was also noted that Chikhili is prone to flooding, with a severe flood occurring in 2022.

Satellite images retrieved from Google Earth on January 25, 2024, reportedly show sand mining activities being conducted using suction pumps on boats within the Mahanadi river, with sand being deposited on the riverbank for later transportation.

Odisha wetland restoration request before NGT

The eastern bench of NGT July 15, 2024 directed the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and other concerned authorities to file their response within four weeks on Asrukhola Jora , a wetland in Odisha.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for August 21, 2024. The application called for the revitalisation of a 63-kilometre stretch of the Asrukhola Jora wetland through desilting and the removal of water hyacinths and wild ferns.

The applicant also requested ensuring water flow in the wetland during floods for natural cleaning and to rejuvenate the 11-kilometre-long Sukapaika (Kaninai) river, subsequently connecting it to Asrukhola Jora for long-term sustainability as it was in the past.

The applicant mentioned that the Asrukhola Development Council, representing 29 Gram Panchayats, sought immediate action for the renovation and protection of the Asrukhola Jora/wetland across 29 Gram Panchayats in three districts: Cuttack, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur.

Unauthorised construction over government land in Cooch Behar

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was directed by NGT July 16 to file its response on the complaint of illegal and unauthorised construction over government land in Kutipara, Cooch Behar district, West Bengal.

According to the applicant, black soft shell turtles called ‘Mohan’ roam around the area of ponds and other water bodies and they are being seriously affected by the illegal constructions being made and this was also having an adverse impact on local ecology.