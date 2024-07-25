Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 23, 2024)

The report, Water from 81 out of 82 sources on Palkhi route found unfit for consumption, was published in newspaper Hindustan Times on June 24, 2024. The article stated that water samples from all 82 sources were sent to government-run sub-regional laboratories for testing. The samples were collected from villages near Baramati, including Medad, Malegaon, Budruk, Undavadisupe, Undavadi Kade Pathar, Barhanpur, Pimpali, and Katewadi, all along the Palkhi route and all except one were unfit for consumption.