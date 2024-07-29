Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 26, 2024)

Of the 69 projects taken up/contemplated in the state, 42 have been completed, the NMCG report said, claiming these were compliant with NGT’s April 16, 2024 order. These projects have created a sewage treatment capacity of 1,006.76 MLD and laid around 1,795.22 km of sewage network. Eighteen projects with a capacity of 931.80 MLD are currently under construction and are expected to be completed between August 2024 and July 2026.