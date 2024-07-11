Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 8, 2024)

Municipal solid waste mismanagement in Bhatinda

National Green Tribunal (NGT), July 5, 2024 , directed Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to file a response outlining the actions taken regarding mismanagement of municipal solid waste by the Municipal Corporation of Bhatinda. The Member Secretary of the PPCB is required to explain the lack of action and identify the individual responsible for this failure.

The case has been adjourned until August 1, 2024.

Counsel representing the Municipal Corporation requested additional time to submit a supplementary affidavit detailing all relevant facts pertaining to the matter.

The NGT said that the “prime responsibility with regard to management, handling and processing of solid waste is that of Municipal Corporation, Bhatinda in view of Rule 15 of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and it has miserably failed to discharge its functions. Therefore, admittedly, it has violated the mandate of the said provisions which also amounts to offence under the provisions of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.”

Records further indicated that despite extensive breaches of environmental regulations by the Municipal Corporation of Bhatinda, PPCB failed to take appropriate action, including imposing environmental compensation, initiating criminal proceedings, or implementing other remedial, punitive, or preventative measures.

While the Municipal Commissioner present at the hearing asserted that daily collected solid waste is routinely processed, the NGT noted a lack of substantial evidence to substantiate proper processing of all generated waste at designated sites.

The application stemmed from a letter petition filed on July 7, 2021, by Bikramjit Singh Shergill, outlining the dumping of solid waste in Bhatinda by the Municipal Corporation. This included a fire incident on June June 2021, which originated from a large quantity of flammable material left exposed at the dumpsite.

The Municipal Corporation had contracted a company, JITF Urban Waste Management, Bhatinda, for handling, management, and disposal of solid waste. However, the contractor was reportedly not functioning properly or processing municipal waste as per the agreement.

The case saw several orders issued at different times. The Municipal Corporation had also attempted to place full blame on the concessionaire of the municipal solid waste processing facility in Bhatinda.