Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 15, 2024)

Out of the 24 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Jammu & Kashmir,two are non-operational, one is in a trial phase and one is temporarily operational during the Amarnath Yatra. Of the 20 regularly functioning STPs, 12 do not comply with standards for faecal coliform or physico-chemical parameters, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was told .
This information was detailed in a report filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (J&KPCC) in accordance with an NGT order dated September 18, 2024, titled Compliance of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Other Environmental Issues.
The court had directed the J&KPCC to submit performance data for all operating STPs in J&K, including faecal coliform values and compliance with the tribunal’s directions from April 30, 2019. The court also sought timelines and budget allocations to address gaps in solid and liquid waste management for each urban local body.
Restoration works at Sur Ghat and Vasudeo Ghat in Delhi, planned by the society Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, aim to revive the historical, cultural and religious connection to the Yamuna river, according to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). These works do not interfere with the spread of floodwater, stated an affidavit filed by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.
The affidavit dated stated that the NMCG sought a response from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) regarding the constructions raised in the floodplains under the Restoration and Rejuvenation of River Yamuna Floodplain Project. Permanent structures, including concrete ghats, large seating areas made of concrete and sandstone and a concrete café, have been constructed by the DDA.
The proposal at Sur Ghat involves de-concretising 50 per cent of the ghat area, aligning with the recommendations of the NMCG’s team. At Baansera, the DDA is advised to work with the Public Works Department for the early dismantling of concrete roads, as recommended by the NMCG, said the affidavit.
At the Millennium Bus Depot, the DDA is exploring a proposal to improve public access to the river, which needs to be expedited, the ministry said. The DDA is encouraged to form a committee of domain experts to develop a widely acceptable restoration plan for these areas. Regarding the casting yard near Signature Bridge, DDA's intervention has already led to the removal of large amounts of construction waste from the floodplain.
In relation to Asita Ghat, the DDA states that the permeable pavers are necessary for safe public access to the floodplain and this development covers only 0.002 per cent of the 90-hectare Asita area. The NMCG has concluded that this minimal impact will not significantly affect the floodplain’s recharge function, the ministry told NGT.
The Uttar Pradesh government told the NGT that was committed to maintaining the water quality of the Ganga and its tributaries, closely monitoring the work of various agencies in relation to the tapping of drains, the interception and diversion of sewage, the laying of pipelines and the installation of sewage treatment plants in a timely manner.
This was outlined in a submitted by the secretary of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department of the state to the NGT on October 14, 2024.
The Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh has established a responsibility fixing committee to oversee the execution of STP and common effluent treatment plant-related projects. The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has also reported that environmental compensation has been imposed on the relevant authorities for failing to establish adequate sewage treatment facilities and for discharging untreated sewage into the Ganga via partially tapped or untapped drains.
According to a letter dated October 10, 2024 from the general manager of the Jal Kal Department, Municipal Corporation of Varanasi, 1,56,300 of the identified 4,14,809 households requiring sewer connections have been provided with one, while work on connecting the remaining 2,58,509 households is in progress.