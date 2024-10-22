Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 21, 2024)

Demarcate floodplain zone of River Tedhi: NGT to Gonda DM

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) October 18, 2024 directed that until further orders no construction activity should be allowed within 200 metres of high flood level from the middle of River Tedhi.

The court ordered the district magistrate (DM) of Gonda to ensure demarcation and identification of floodplain zone of River Tedhi by January 15, 2025 and submit a compliance report by January 17, 2025.

The matter related to encroachment of floodplain area of River Tedhi, a tributary of Ganga.

The court was informed that the district magistrate had proceeded to put pillars at a distance of 50 metres without demarcation of flood plain zone, which is not in accordance with law.

The matter related to illegal encroachment and construction in prohibited areas — on the side of the bank of River Tedhi. Taking advantage of the situation, construction activities, if allowed to continue, may create further complications in the matter, even after demarcation and identification of flood plain zones, the court observed.

Disinfection facility needed at Larah water supply scheme

The Jal Shakti (water resources) department should review the treatment system at water supply scheme (WSS) in Larah, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh and provide a tertiary treatment system and disinfection system for water distributed to the Gram Panchayat, a joint committee recommended.

A common sewage treatment plant (STP) should be installed in Kasauli area to prevent discharge of untreated domestic / sewage waste into the drains leading to the water supply scheme of Jal Shakti Vibhag which is used to supply drinking water supply to nearby village panchayats.

The joint committee that made the recommendation was composed of deputy commissioner, Solan, Himachal Pradesh; Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB); Central Pollution Control Board; Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The joint committee visited the natural drain passing through the unit (Mohan Meakin Ltd), which meets another nallah / khud known as 'Kasauli Khud' downstream of Chachar village. The distance between the effluent treatment plant of the unit and the confluence point is about 400 metres. WSS Larah is about 3.5 km away from this junction point.

Lab analysis results of samples collected from the drain after Chacher village before confluence to Kasauli Khud revealed high concentration of total coliform and faecal coliform. This revealed mixing of the discharge of sewage / domestic wastewater into the drain.

The inspection revealed that residential homes, home stays, and commercial establishments in the Kasauli Khud catchment area were discharging wastewater into the drain, which then flows into the water supply system managed by the Jal Shakti department.

As per the drain map of HPSPCB, about 10 drains / tributaries carrying treated / untreated / natural water lead to the water supply scheme of Jal Shakti department. These drains also carry treated and untreated sewage from residential areas, commercial areas as well as from the tourism units located in the catchment of Kasauli Khud. There is no common STP at Kasauli for the treatment of sewage.

The report of August 23, 2024 was uploaded to NGT site on October 22, 2024.

Air pollution control measures along coal transport route in Pakur: Report to NGT

The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) is implementing pollution control measures along the coal transportation route in Pakur district of Jharkhand. This was stated in the counter affidavit of October 21, 2024, filed by the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board.

The matter is related to air pollution due to coal transportation by road in Pakur and Dumka districts in Jharkhand.

The joint committee, along with representatives of WBPDCL, carried out inspection of the 15 km stretch of the road located in Pakur district.

The joint committee observed that WBPDCL provided a wheel washing facility at Barmasia village and provided a mobile water tanker for wetting of the coal transportation roads to mitigate air pollution in the district.

Also during inspection, transportation vehicles are found covered with tarpaulin and no habitation was found in coal transportation routes within the "territorial boundary of Pakur district". Negligible amount of dust was observed on the vegetation.

The committee recommended that NGT constitute a separate committee including the Dumka district administration to verify the position in Dumka.