Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 9, 2024)

At a meeting held by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Karnal on August 7, 2024, it was decided that the Naib Tehsildar would submit a demarcation report of the pond, including details of the encroached areas. The authorities have been instructed to clear the waste, both liquid and solid and submit proof of the clean-up. Further action has been ordered for the removal of encroachments and the maintenance of the pond, with a report to be submitted.