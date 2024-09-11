Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 11, 2024)

Dumping of solid waste in Suran river in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (J&KPCC), Municipal Council, Poonch and Deputy Commissioner of Poonch were collectively directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on September 9, 2024 to file fresh reports on the measures taken to address the reckless dumping and disposal of solid waste on the banks of Suran river near Sher-e-Kashmir University area in Poonch.

Earlier, the NGT in an order dated March 13, 2024, had taken note of the fact that the J&KPCC had previously imposed an environmental compensation (EC) of Rs 81 lakh on the Municipal Council in Poonch for unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste on the bank of Suran river.

Another order of the tribunal dated May 24, 2024 also took note of a subsequently vide order dated May 22, 2024 which was passed by the J&KPCC, and an EC worth Rs 162.90 lakhs was imposed upon Municipal Council, Poonch by J&KPCC.

However, the EC amount has not been recovered yet.

The tribunal had observed that the District Magistrate (DM) of Poonch had not made it clear as to why the action was not taken for realisation of the EC imposed by the J&K PCC.

No fresh report has been filed by the DM of Poonch. The DM is now directed to file a report within four weeks. In that report, a disclosure on the status of the allotment of land for solid waste management by the Municipal Council is also expected.

The report by the CEO, Municipal Council, Poonch on July 22, 2024 revealed that 50,000 tonnes of legacy waste was dumped at ward number 11, Poonch.

There is no timeline indicated for clearing the said legacy waste. The chief executive of the Municipal Council admitted that even after processing eight tonnes of waste out of 11 tonnes per day, (TPD) at least three tonnes of unprocessed daily waste is added to the legacy waste.

The NGT also directed the municipal council to file a fresh report disclosing the timeline for bridging the gap between the daily generated waste and its scientific treatment and also for remediating the legacy waste.

Slum redevelopment project in Delhi violates environmental laws — response sought by NGT

The NGT, in an order dated September 10, 2024, directed the authorities to file their response on the slum redevelopment project in Kusumpur Pahari, Delhi's Vasant Vihar area.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Ridge Management Board, Central Groundwater Authority of India and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi were asked by the court to file their response at least one week before the next hearing date, December 13, 2024.

The applicant said that the 'In-situ slum redevelopment and rehabilitation on public private partnership model 2019' which is proposed for implementation by DDA in Kusumpur Pahari situated in Southern Central Ridge is in violation of Aravali Notification of 1992.

The Aravali notification barred construction of buildings and roads, electrification and felling of trees in the uncultivable wasteland area along the Aravali range.

The plea of the applicant is that an area spread over 692 acres of land located northwest of Vasant Vihar is notified as protected forest by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and no non-forest activity is permissible in that area.

Further plea of the applicant is that the mine labourers have settled in the said Kusumpur Pahadi and the area has been gradually encroached upon and declared as jhuggi-jhopri cluster.

The applicant has questioned the 'In Situ Slum Rehabilitation' scheme of Kusumpur Pahadi by submitting that under this scheme 2,800 dwelling units are to be constructed in Kusumpur Pahari which is not permissible.

The applicant has submitted that in the course of time, the Kusumpur Pahadi has a slum cluster of 100,000 persons. It was submitted that such an activity is not permissible in the protected forest area.

A reference was also made to the report which is the Ground Water Information Booklet of South West District, NCT of Delhi, issued by the Central Ground Water Board which showed that the Vasant Vihar area is an over-exploited area.

The application also highlighted the implication of development of such magnitude would result in environmental degradation due to increase in population of the area and can pose to be a threat to the ecological life line of South Delhi.

NGT asks for report on allegations of violation of environmental norms by Jaypee Infratech

The NGT, on September 9 directed New Okhla Industrial Development Authority; Jaypee Infratech Limited among others to file their response on allegations of construction in violation of environmental norms in Jaypee Wishtown — a township in Noida.

The original application has been filed by the residents of Jaypee Wishtown. The allegation of the applicants was against the Project Proponent, Jaypee Infratech Limited. The grievance of the applicants is that Jaypee Infratech is making major changes in the township in violation of various environmental norms.

Another plea of the applicants is that the area of the township is situated on the Yamuna river bed and river Yamuna is just two kilometres away from the township and the area comes under a designated National Bird Sanctuary (Okhla Bird Sanctuary).

Further allegation of the applicants is that Jaypee Infratech is conducting commercial construction on the green area of the township.