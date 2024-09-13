Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 13, 2024)

“The reply is based on information provided by the environmental engineer of Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation), Lucknow, which indicated that the total waste generated in the city is approximately 99 tonnes per day. However, the reply does not show that the UPPCB made any attempt to crosscheck this information, nor does it clarify how Nagar Nigam, Lucknow assessed the quantity of waste generated in the city,” the NGT noted.