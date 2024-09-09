Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 9, 2024)

Millions of tonnes of coal have been illegally excavated near the Damodar river, with thousands of trees, including species such as sakhua, mango, babul, piper, kadam, Arjun, kend and mahua, being felled, an application told NGT. The waste from illegal mining, such as stone, muck and overburden (the layer of soil, rocks and other materials that sit on top of valuable minerals in the ground), has been dumped into the river, altering its flow and causing environmental harm.