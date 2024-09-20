Delhi’s ancient stepwell Agrasen ki Baoli witnesses puzzling water level spike

Agrasen ki Baoli, a historical stepwell and a historical landmark located in the heart of the national capital Delhi, has been grappling with an unusual phenomenon. The water level in this historic step well has been steadily rising over the past few years, defying decades of stability, according to a newspaper Hindustan Times report. This unexpected change has sparked concern among civic authorities and archaeologists alike.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has initiated early restoration efforts to address the issue. The water level had been remarkably shallow until recently, but has now risen significantly, submerging lower arches, an ASI official was quoted as saying by the newspaper. The cause of this increase remains a mystery, prompting investigations into potential sources like nearby drainage systems, with the hope to uncover the source of the rising water level and take appropriate measures to preserve this invaluable historical site.