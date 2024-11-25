Grassroots movements unite for ecological and social justice in Kutch

Representatives from grassroots communities, social movements and non-governmental organisations (NGO) from across India convened at Khamir in Kutch from November 21-23, 2024 for a national-level gathering focused on addressing critical environmental, social, economic and governance challenges.

The three-day event marked the 10th anniversary of the Vikalp Sangam platform, which unites groups working on solutions to pressing national challenges such as hunger, unemployment, environmental degradation, and social inequalities.

The gathering brought together over 130 participants, including nearly 100 from outside Kutch, focusing on sustainable solutions in agriculture, forestry, crafts, fisheries, pastoralism and small-scale manufacturing, among others.

At the event, participants reaffirmed their commitment to challenging policies and programmes that displace communities and erode livelihoods. Instead, they pledged to promote initiatives fostering creative livelihoods while protecting natural ecosystems. Special emphasis was placed on addressing systemic inequalities tied to gender, caste, class, and ability, as well as strengthening democratic participation in decision-making.

Key strategies outlined included documenting grassroots initiatives, facilitating capacity-building programmes for communities, and promoting youth engagement with alternative development models. The participants also stressed the importance of creating a broader national movement linking struggles for justice with sustainable solutions.

The event spotlighted Kutch’s unique challenges and opportunities, with local co-organising groups committing to address the loss of land to industrialisation, climate impacts on pastoral and farming communities, and gender inequality in decision-making. Strengthening village and urban self-governance and generating youth-centric livelihoods also emerged as priorities.

Participants visited transformative projects in Kutch, including the Living and Learning Design Centre museum of crafts and other initiatives that showcase sustainable development. These field visits offered insights into the region’s rich cultural and environmental heritage, as well as the resilience of its people.

The Sangam was not only a platform for discussion but also a celebration of India’s cultural diversity. Attendees participated in collective activities such as pottery, weaving, and painting, and enjoyed cultural performances and the exchange of gifts. The event fostered a spirit of collaboration, learning, and unity among its diverse participants.

As the Vikalp Sangam process enters its second decade, participants remain steadfast in their mission to advance sustainable and equitable development across India. The platform aims to empower communities to take control of their futures while fostering a collective movement for systemic change.