Green glass ceiling: Women are being left out of jobs in sustainable sectors, shows IMF analysis

There are fewer women with jobs in sustainable industries despite growing employment opportunities in these ‘green’ sectors, according to a new analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This is not only keeping the gender gap from closing but may also slow down the world’s transitions to a greener economy.

The report highlighted that women are disproportionately left behind from jobs in sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and waste management, forcing them to remain in more polluting sectors.

The main reason behind this disparity is the significantly lower number of women graduating in fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) across economies, according to the findings of a recent IMF Staff Discussion Note. These streams are critical for accessing many green jobs. In countries like Brazil, Colombia and South Africa, for instance, the gender gap in STEM education and managerial positions accounts for a large share of the green employment gender gap among college-educated workers.

Green jobs, which play a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving environmental sustainability, are on the rise globally. However, men dominate this sector, holding about two-thirds of green jobs, while women occupy only one-third.