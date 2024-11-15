Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke performs the haka: Who are the Maori?

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, the young New Zealand parliamentarian, has made worldwide news. She tore a copy of the Treaty Principles Bill and performed the famous ‘Ka Mate’ haka in Parliament on November 14, 2024, amid a discussion on the Bill.

The Bill seeks to reinterpret the seminal Treaty of Waitangi, which laid the foundation of New Zealand.

Maipi-Clarke was suspended for 24 hours for her actions in the House. However, the haka performed by her and others have generated interest about the Maori and what exactly is afoot in New Zealand at the moment.

Who are they?

The Maori are a Polynesian people and are the first peoples of their homeland, New Zealand, which they call ‘Aotearoa’ or ‘land of the long white cloud’.

As per the Lapita Hypothesis, Austronesian-speaking peoples from Southeast Asia colonised the Western Pacific through their sea voyages. They intermarried with Papuan peoples and became the ancestors of the modern-day Polynesians, one of whom are the Maori.

“The term Lapita refers to an ancient Pacific culture that archaeologists believe to be the common ancestor of the contemporary cultures of Polynesia, Micronesia, and some areas of Melanesia. The culture takes its name from the site of Lapita in New Caledonia, one of the first places in which its distinctive pottery was discovered. While archaeologists debate the precise region where Lapita culture itself developed, the ancestors of the Lapita people came originally from Southeast Asia,” according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Between 700 and 1595, the Polynesians colonised most of their traditional homeland of Polynesia or the islands of the Pacific Ocean. Polynesia is roughly defined as a ‘triangle’ whose three corners are Hawaii, New Zealand and Easter Island.

Armed with just their famous double-hulled, outrigger canoes (something similar to the Tamil catamarans) and with a knowledge of stellar and marine animal movements, the Polynesians colonised these islands, isles and atolls, farming, developing kitchen gardens, developing distinct art forms today famous globally like tattoos and the Haka dance and also fighting (and sometimes cannibalising) each other in brutal tribal warfare.