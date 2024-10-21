How to develop resilient livelihoods in ecologically fragile areas? A case study from Odisha’s Kendrapara district shows how

When Chaila Sethi from Kendrapara proudly showed us her lush green vegetable garden, which sustains her family of three children and her paralytic husband, we understood what resilience truly means. It represents the indomitable courage of a woman who, despite personal hardships, transformed a barren piece of land in an ecologically fragile area into a productive asset.

Resilience in socio-ecologically fragile areas is often defined as the ability to cope with and withstand external and internal stresses and disturbances. These disturbances can arise from climate-related disasters or socio-political and economic upheavals.

We often forget that climate-related or socio-political and economic stresses can be addressed in both positive and negative ways. A common negative coping mechanism is distress migration, selling off assets, or even resorting to suicide. On the positive side, people manage these stresses by adopting more productive approaches, such as exploring new livelihood options or applying traditional knowledge to solve problems.

External agencies working on these issues have two options: they can either provide short-term solutions, such as offering quick relief and then exiting the field, or they can choose long-term interventions, like providing training for new livelihood options and building local capacities. These interventions can be implemented in various ways, either by focusing on vulnerable families or addressing the needs of the entire village.

One approach is to involve people in the intervention planning process, providing training and building their capacities. Another approach is to come with predefined ideas and simply implement them. The latter often leads to failure, as people may not take ownership of the initiatives promoted, and the solutions may not be well suited to their local environment.

Also, it is important to give people a diverse basket of livelihoods in an ecologically fragile areas so that they can fall back on various options in times of need. This is often overlooked by agencies which are specialising in just one type of livelihood based on their expertise.

A case from Kendrapara district

Based on this understanding, when we began our intervention in the ecologically fragile Kendrapara district of Odisha, we were determined to promote positive, long-term, sustainable livelihoods by involving people in the planning process and offering them a range of choices.

Kendrapara has been grappling with numerous disasters, such as cyclones, floods, and sea erosion. The district also made headlines when the previous state government allocated Rs 22 crore to develop the Baghpatia Thaithan Colony in Kendrapara as a model resettlement colony for climate refugees from nearby Satabhaya villages. However, the colony is still under development, with nearly two-thirds of the houses unfinished as of last year. Only 10 decimals of land (a decimal is one-hundredth of an acre) were allocated to each family, even though their homestead areas in Satabhaya were 3-5 times larger. Additionally, land titles have not yet been granted to the people.