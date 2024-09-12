How urban migration strips workers of their social and cultural identities

The labourers’ vision of an ideal life was surprisingly appealing, emphasising simplicity and community over modern conveniences like multi-storey buildings, hotels and malls. They yearned for a more inclusive and supportive community, reflecting a desire for greater collectivity in urban living. They did not see any value in multi-storey buildings, hotels, cinemas, or large malls, which they considered futile. This perspective drew attention to the disappearing sense of collectivity. They longed for a life centred around the most essential aspect — sociability.