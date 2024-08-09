International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2024: First Nations’ knowledge universal; it is more important for non-indigenous people to learn, adopt & absorb it, says C R Bijoy

The knowledge of the world’s indigenous peoples, their ethos and way of life is not just for themselves. Non-indigenous people should learn, adopt and absorb all this if they want to create a more sustainable and egalitarian world, activist C R Bijoy told Down To Earth on the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

The 2007 United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) is equally applicable for non-indigenous peoples, said Bijoy.

“People who want to learn about the forest should learn from the people who live there. Similarly, people who are free will have better understanding and knowledge of justice, egalitarianism, democracy and sustainability,” he added.

Science and common sense should propel the non-indigenous world to take lessons from the indigenous way of life.

“Our absorption and adoption of indigenous knowledge and frameworks is one of the major pathways that we have to sustainability,” he said.

‘A long struggle’

The UNDRIP is the result of a long struggle by indigenous activists that goes back to the 1940s. The world was in the throes of World War II, which the then League of Nations had been unable to stop.

“The Indigenous peoples’ issues emerged in the international arena in the 1940s when indigenous activists, especially from the Americas, brought them up persistently in the International Labour Organization (ILO), then under the League of Nations, the UN’s predecessor,” said Bijoy.

When the United Nations was formed at the end of World War II, these activists were told that it was a body of nations and that indigenous peoples did not have a locus standi for representation.

Nation states also objected to the use of the term ‘indigenous peoples’, saying it would have various political ramifications.

“There is a subtext to this. The 1940s and 1950s were the period of decolonisation. Various human rights conventions from that time stated that ‘peoples’ must have the right to self-determination. We must remember that most nation states had been formed then. The idea of self-determination also included secession besides varying degrees of autonomy,” says Bijoy.

The UN later decided that the term ‘peoples’, which emerged during the period of decolonisation, was no longer valid as the process of decolonisation was mostly complete. ‘Peoples’ thus no longer signified secession and thus got wider acceptance.

Who is ‘indigenous’?

Another stumbling block in the long road to indigenous rights was about who could be included in the category of ‘indigenous peoples’.

The UN does not have any umbrella definition, according to Bijoy. It is left to national governments and people themselves to decide who is indigenous.

A popular working definition that emerged during the initial debates was:

“Indigenous populations are composed of the existing descendants of the peoples who inhabited the present territory of a country wholly or partially at the time when persons of different culture or ethnic origin arrived there from other parts of the world, overcame them and by conquest or settlement reduced them to non-dominant or colonial situation, who today live in more conformity with their social, economic and cultural customs and traditions than with the institutions of the country which they now form apart under the state structure which incorporates mainly the national, social and cultural characteristics of the other sections of the population which are dominant.”

But as per Bijoy, this definition elicited objections as it would only be applicable to the Americas, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, which are settler-colonial societies.

“This definition was challenged as being incomplete. Thus, the whole idea of being indigenous has expanded overtime. From 150 million, indigenous peoples may now number up to 300 million because of the broadening of the definition,” the activist stated.