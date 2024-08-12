International Youth Day: Volunteering can transform young lives
“Volunteering has been a profound and meaningful experience I would have missed had I not signed up for it. I consider it an integral part of who I am today. It’s been incredibly fulfilling, allowing me to learn new perspectives and grow personally,” Mugdha, a 21-year-old from Hyderabad and a member of the generation known as Gen-Z, shared. An analyst with a promising career ahead, she still carries the cherished memories of her volunteering days with Child Rights and You (CRY).
And, Mugdha is not alone. There are many who echo her excitement while sharing their experiences of volunteering. At CRY, we believe everyone can make a difference in their unique ways and participate in the collective journey towards bringing in social change. That the idea resonates with many is evident, as CRY currently boasts of an ‘army’ of 10,000 plus active volunteers working in 20 states across India.
For more than the past four decades, CRY has been relentlessly working with Indian children and its mission is closely intertwined with the aspirations of a young India. With approximately 65 per cent of the population under the age of 35 years, the country is striving to harness its youthful demographic dividend. By engaging in volunteering activities, CRY not only fosters to align with national development but also actively contributes to the realisation of the United Nations-mandated Sustainable Development Goals. We do believe that the youth is a key driver of social change and sustainable development can never be achieved without them.
According to the UN, there is a phenomenal number of young people within the age group of 15 to 24 years in the world today, exceeding 1.2 billion, making it the largest demographic group in history. Annually, they channel their efforts into volunteerism, contributing over $35 billion through dedicated hours and stand out as the age group contributing to significant development outcomes.
But what are the rewards? What is it that attracts so many young minds into volunteering? Is it just to bag a certificate to make their resumes stronger, or a passion to do something for the common social good that drives them to squeeze out valuable time from their daily routine and invest in volunteering?
To find out the answers, CRY has been conducting an annual survey with its volunteers since 2018-19 and trying to assess the impacts of volunteering on them. The sixth edition of the Impact of Volunteering Report 23-24 has surveyed more than 600 active CRY volunteers.
And where are these young people coming from? A quick look at the demographic profile of the 625 surveyed volunteers tells you of a diverse group — with over 6 of every 10 respondents being girls – painting a promising and gender-inclusive picture. Almost 70 per cent of the respondents are students pursuing their higher education and fall within the age group of 19-24 years.
Talking about the geographic spread, a little more than 71 per cent are from the metropolitan cities such as Bangalore, Delhi-National Capital Region, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. More interestingly, 78 per cent of the bunch are first-time volunteers, indicating that volunteering is gradually gaining ground and becoming more popular in our country.
The survey findings illustrate the influence of volunteers’ valuable support in promoting children’s issues while emphasising their actions’ transformative impact on their personal growth and skill development. Therefore, the evaluation encompasses various key factors, including self-development, skill enhancement and heightened awareness of child rights.
In recent years, volunteering has shown a substantial impact on self-development. Over 92 per cent of volunteer respondents have reported an increased awareness of making meaningful contributions. More than 80 per cent of them also noted improved self-esteem, contentment and mental well-being. Volunteers working directly with children experienced the highest increases, with over 90 per cent reporting improvements in all self-development factors. Both internships and volunteer-led campaigns also showed a positive impact, with over 80 per cent of participants noting gains in self-development.
Spandan, an erstwhile volunteer and currently a senior data analyst based in the San Francisco Bay area in the United States, shared his cherished time with CRY when he was an undergrad student. “Back then, I was part of the team conducting weekly sessions with children in urban areas in Kolkata, coordinating summer camps and working to address issues related to child health, nutrition and education. This experience has greatly honed my leadership skills, which I now actively leverage in my current job,” he said.
Spandan’s perspective reflects the current survey evidence as well. Data on skill development as an area of growth indicates that a staggering 85 per cent of volunteers report overall skill development. Volunteers working directly with children showed the highest increases, while online volunteers had comparatively lower gains.
Increased understanding of the communities also exhibited positive trends. More than 91 per cent of the respondents noted an improvement in respect for others, while 90.4 per cent gained a greater appreciation for others’ views and values. Additionally, 89.12 per cent reported an increase in participation in community events and 87.04 per cent stated that volunteering had improved their networking skills.
The power of Sana Parveen’s account transcends the data. “Volunteering has greatly enhanced my ability to connect with people and eliminated any hesitation I may have had in building relationships,” the 20-year-old student and on-ground volunteer from Delhi-NCR proudly shared.
Data from the latest survey also marked substantial improvement in awareness of child rights, particularly among individuals working directly with children. An astounding 96.24 per cent of participants reported a gain in their comprehension of children’s thought processes. Moreover, an impressive 89.6 per cent of volunteers indicated that they had experienced a greater understanding of policy changes prioritising children’s rights.
Divyansh Deopura, a 24-year-old CRY volunteer and a promising chartered accountant working with a global blue-chip company said his life was initially running at 30 per cent, but it has reached around 140 per cent now. “After joining CRY, I gained a different perspective on looking at life which wouldn’t have come from working anywhere else. Seeing the other side of hustle culture, of becoming a teacher, is very enriching and I would have missed and regretted it if I hadn’t joined as a volunteer with CRY,” he said.
Findings from the survey and personal anecdotes strengthen the core message — the real value lies in when one participates in volunteering work and becomes a better human being at the end of the day. It is a testimony to the truth that when you make yourself available for a social cause, you actually serve yourself by serving humanity.
Interested in making a difference? Consider joining a volunteer programme focused on supporting children. No matter your age, gender, or background, what counts is your enthusiasm for helping others. There's always a need for dedicated individuals to contribute, and both the programme and the children benefit from your involvement.
Puja Marwaha is CEO at CRY – Child Rights and You
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth