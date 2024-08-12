International Youth Day: Volunteering can transform young lives

For more than the past four decades, CRY has been relentlessly working with Indian children and its mission is closely intertwined with the aspirations of a young India. With approximately 65 per cent of the population under the age of 35 years, the country is striving to harness its youthful demographic dividend. By engaging in volunteering activities, CRY not only fosters to align with national development but also actively contributes to the realisation of the United Nations-mandated Sustainable Development Goals. We do believe that the youth is a key driver of social change and sustainable development can never be achieved without them.