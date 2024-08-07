Is Paris 2024 really achieving its goals for gender equality?

Female athlete participation

The ratio of female-to-male athlete parity is significant in the Paris Olympics, given women were banned from the first games in 1896 and only permitted to compete in small numbers in “female-appropriate” events four years later.

There was a steady increase in female participation as the games became more popular through the 20th century. However, it was not until 1979 that the right of women to participate in sport was formally included in the first international convention (United Nations) on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women.

It took another 33 years for women to be allowed to compete in all events on the Olympic program in 2012.

At the Paris Olympics, 50 per cent of competing athletes are women , and the Australian team has its highest ever proportion of women (55%) .

Women’s visibility

The IOC has been working hard at shaking off its patriarchal reputation for the past three decades or so.

Two major milestones were the establishment of the Women and Sport Working Group in 1995, and the amending of the Olympic Charter a year later to include advancing women in sport as an Olympic principle.

Despite this progress, women’s Olympic events have often been sidelined by the media , enabling male athletes to enjoy greater publicity (and associated sponsorship) than their female counterparts.

The long-established scheduling of events offers male athletes peak viewing times across the globe, thereby consigning many women to the margins.

In Paris, this gender discrimination has been disrupted to better the balance.

Combat and strength sports are now based on weight categories, permitting the women’s and men’s events to alternate instead of having men’s events available in the popular evening slot.