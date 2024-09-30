Jairam Ramesh questions Centre’s committee to review Great Nicobar project’s environmental clearance

The pressure has been piling up on the Union environment forest and climate ministry regarding the clearance of the proposed port and other infrastructure projects in Great Nicobar, with former environment minister and Congress leader Jaram Ramesh alleging that the government is “hell-bent on inflicting an ecological and humanitarian disaster on our country”.

Ramesh also questioned the credibility of an all-government high power committee being set up following the order of National Green Tribunal to assess the environmental impact of the project. He raised these doubts in his latest letter to the Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav dated September 28, a copy of which is with this journalist.

Former Trinamool MP and retired bureaucrat Jawhar Sircar also alleged on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) that “Modi government is lying before Green Tribunal” on the project that will allegedly cut 6.5 million trees in a 130-kilometre forest area.

Yadav, in response to an earlier letter by Ramesh, claimed that the decision to clear the project had been taken “only after due deliberations and after incorporating exemplary mitigation measures … keeping the strategic, national and defence interests in mind and without compromising with the environmental and social aspects" — a position reiterated by a senior environment official in his recent discussion with this journalist.

The proposed Rs 72,000 crore Great Nicobar Island (GNI) plan is a mega-infrastructure project, one including an international transshipment terminal, an international airport, a township and a 450 megavolt-ampere gas and solar-based power plant. It aims to turn the island into a hub for trade, tourism and military presence.

The project is being implemented by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO). The Union ports and shipping ministry claimed that the proposed port will help in forex savings, foreign direct investments and enhanced economic activity at other Indian ports.

Composition, nature of panel questionable

Ramesh raised several key issues in his latest letter pertaining to the clearance of the project.

“First, I am shocked that the High-Powered Committee (HPC) constituted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), in pursuance of the NGT’s directive to review environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone clearances, did not associate any independent institution or expert when the NGT had given it the flexibility to do so," he wrote.

Ramesh called for the credibility issue of the committee pointing out that all its members — from NITI Aayog, ANIIDCO, MOEF&CC and MOEF&CC’s Expert Appraisal Committee — are part of either the project planning, or, execution and even earlier clearance granting processes. “Need I say anything more on the credibility and integrity of the HPC?” Ramesh asked.

The former environment minister has also alleged that “MOEF&CC had clearly diluted the NGT’s directive and gave very limited terms of reference to the HPC” and also complained that the HPC’s report has been kept secret.

“When the original process for grant of clearances itself was not classified as 'privileged and confidential', how can a review …, and that too mandated by the court, be classified thus? How can a township focusing on promotion of tourism, a commercial trans-shipment port and a power plant be suddenly declared as "strategic projects" on which no public debate can take place?” read the letter.

Ramesh has also pointed out while the NGT’s order of April 2023 mentioned that “slightly over 7 square kilometres of the total project area fell in ... a prohibited zone (now) MoEF&CC’s counter-affidavit denies that,” and asked what is the basis of the dramatic U-turn.

Ramesh claimed that it was a matter of grave concern that while the NGT deliberates on petitions before it, ANIIDCO has already invited expressions of interest that is a precursor for the clearing of around 65 square kms of biodiversity-rich forests.

When this reporter asked whether he has received any response from the environment ministry regarding his latest set of complaints, Ramesh responded on Monday morning, “None”.

Yadav complained that the project had disregarded objections from the tribes living in islands and also raised questions about the site selection and perceived seismic risks associated with the proposed project. He also raised concerns over a large-scale influx of tourists in the ecologically fragile zone.

Government counters allegations

Yadav had earlier claimed that “exemplary mitigation measures” have been put in place to counter the environmental impacts of the proposed project.

“The government had conducted public consultations and the chairman of the tribal council for the Great Nicobar and Little Nicobar Islands who had attended the public hearings on the environmental impact assessment of the project had not raised objections,” the minister added, claiming that any local families impacted by the project would be provided relief and rehabilitation.

Yadav, in his previous response to Ramesh, had also pointed out that despite the diversion of forest land for the project, 82 per cent of Great Nicobar island is set to remain under protected forests, eco-sensitive zones and biosphere reserves, and hence all norms will be complied with.