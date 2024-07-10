Jan Aushadhi and the question of quality

Today’s IPA is a different kettle of fish. It describes itself as representing the leading research-based pharma companies in the country and plays an influential role in shaping policies that augment its growth. It speaks the same language as PhRMA, the organisation that clubbed the multinationals it once fought. It is now resisting moves by the government to allow Jan Aushadhis—it translates to medicine for the people—to substitute prescription medicines with low-cost unbranded generic medicines. The tables have turned completely. In the view of these leading generics manufacturers who enjoy huge markets in the West and at home, such a move would be detrimental to the interests of patients. IPA has warned the Union health ministry that the proposed changes envisaged by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the central drug regulatory authority, could result in poor-quality drugs being sold in Jan Aushadhi outlets because of the faulty drug regulatory system. Currently a new company is allowed to manufacture drugs that have already been in the market for four years without a licence from CDSCO as long as it gets approval from state regulators. This is one reason why there are so many substandard products in the market. Lack of drug inspection officials is another. But it would be naïve to believe that all is well with licensed units, even those with approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The scandal involving malpractices at Ranbaxy, once the top Indian drug manufacturer, is a telling case.