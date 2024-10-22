Lidia Thorpe’s outburst at King Charles III reflects the very complex process that is reconciliation in Australia

The interview went well. This was in 2020. Much water has flown down the Darling, Murray and Yarra since then. On October 6 that year, she became the first Aboriginal woman to represent Victoria in the Senate. Thorpe is also the first Aboriginal federal parliamentarian from the Australian Greens Party.

In 2022, she was re-elected and ironically had to swear allegiance to the British Crown. That is something that Nova Peris, a former senator and the first Aboriginal woman in the Australian parliament, pointed out in a post on X after Thorpe heckled King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Great Britain on October 21. The British monarch and his consort are on a 9-day state visit to Australia. Charles is the Head of State of Australia, though conversations to make it a republic have been going on, including referendums which have asked the Australian people precisely this question: Should Australia be a republic?

“In 2022, Senator Thorpe herself affirmed allegiance to the Crown during her swearing-in ceremony, as required by Section 42 of the Australian Constitution, stating: “I do solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, her heirs and successors according to law.” This is a reminder that, regardless of personal beliefs, respecting our nation’s constitutional framework is essential, especially as an elected representative. If Senator Thorpe was not on board with this, she should not have accepted her position and made her affirmation in the first place,” Peris wrote in her post.

Thorpe’s foul-mouthed outburst (‘F*** the colony’ and ‘You are not my king’, she shouted) is testament to the fact that reconciliation in Australia between its Aboriginal and White Anglo-Celtic settler populations is a delicate and very complex process.

‘Stolen Land’

Aboriginal people have decried the ‘Terra Nullus’ doctrine that the British used to takeover Australia upon ‘discovering’ it. Since it was ‘No One’s Land’, they stated, it was theirs.