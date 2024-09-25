No safe passage: Ahmedabad's SG Road calls for an urgent solution to ensure pedestrian safety

Also, according to the 2022 Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India report , 90 pedestrians die every day on Indian roads, with a staggering 32,825 fatalities recorded that year alone, accounting for 19.5 per cent of all road accident deaths. This underscores the urgent need for safer, more inclusive urban planning that prioritises the safety of walkers.

While the foot overbridge (FOB) on the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad garners media attention , the absence of such a bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway ( Popularly known as SG Road) on one of Gujarat's busiest roads goes largely unnoticed.

The NH 147 ( Earlier NH8C) section was widened into a 6-lane highway with service lanes, at a cost of Rs 845.98 crore , transforming the 44 km stretch into a signal-free corridor and reducing travel time between Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad to just 30 minutes. Despite the inclusion of 11 flyovers, grade separators, and a 3.37 kms-long elevated corridor, there is not a single FOB or subway on the stretch.

Need for pedestrian-friendly infrastructure

SG Road serves as a vital economic corridor, hosting major commercial entities such as the headquarters of Zydus and INTAS, prominent hospitals like Sola Civil, Zydus, and CIMS, and esteemed educational institutions including Nirma University and SGVP.

The Gujarat High Court is also situated on this route. Thousands of people traverse this bustling road daily, frequently crossing the road on foot to commute to work or return home. Despite the heavy traffic, the absence of a FOB or subway puts these commuters' lives at continuous risk

“Cars are speeding by so fast, it's like they're moving at the speed of light. I can't even see them approaching from a distance. Safely crossing SG Road feels like a matter of sheer luck,” an elderly woman struggling to cross the SG road remarked.

Just a few months ago, on this very road, teenager Tathya Patel, driving a Jaguar car at over 150 km/h, caused a tragic accident that killed 9 people and injured 13 others.

The National Urban Transport Policy has recognised the issues faced by citizens, stating that “Current road space allocation favours whichever vehicle arrives first. This system prioritises vehicles over people, resulting in inefficient use of road space……users of non-motorised modes of transportation often find themselves marginalised and endangered due to the inadequate safety measures on the roads.”

The closure of two key road crossings between Gota and Vaishno Devi circles has severely impacted pedestrian safety on SG Road.

In an attempt to improve traffic flow, the administration shut down the Charodi and Jagatpur crossings, leaving the 5 km stretch — home to major institutions — without any designated pedestrian crossings.

To enhance vehicular traffic flow, the administration has closed two crossings on the road. However, in their focus on vehicular traffic, they have overlooked the need for essential pedestrian infrastructure such as FOBs or subways. As a result, pedestrians are left to navigate this busy stretch at significant personal risk.

Devanshu Pandit, an independent consultant on the subject, emphasised that FOBs are essential on wider roads, especially those with six lanes or more.

On SG Road, FOBs are particularly necessary at locations where flyovers end, as vehicles tend to be speeding at these points, and pedestrians are often crossing the road at the same point.

The Indian Roads Congress (IRC) 2022 (Guidelines for Pedestrian Facilities) - Code 103 talks a lot about the safety, security, continuity of the pedestrian. It noted, “Pedestrians should be protected from motorised vehicles to prevent injuries and fatalities due to crashes. They should be able to walk and cross safely irrespective of age, gender and disabilities”.

In the current situation, it is nearly impossible for elderly citizens, pregnant women, and differently-abled individuals to cross SG Road safely on their own. Pedestrians need the FOBs and subways to cross the road safely.

In fact, there is an ongoing debate about whether pedestrian bridges are convenient for daily commuters?

Pedestrian bridges are usually much longer than regular street crossings. While a typical crossing is about 11 meters, a pedestrian bridge averages 103 metres because of the ramps or stairs. These bridges often have steep stairs or ramps, making them hard to use for people with disabilities, children, the elderly, or those carrying heavy items.

“FOBs have escalators and lifts to make them easier to use, so more people can access them instead of being underutilised,” Pandit added.

PELICAN approach

PELICAN (Pedestrian LIghts CONtrolled) signals are widely used in parts of Europe that are considered pedestrian-friendly.

PELICAN crossings allow pedestrians to press a button and wait for the traffic lights to turn red, signalling cars to stop. Once the green pedestrian signal appears, they can safely cross.

Although these facilities may not be ideal for the heavy motorised traffic that our national highways handle, they are crucial for pedestrian safety. National highways make up only three per cent of India’s total road network but carry over 40 per cent of the country's traffic.

Interestingly, PELICAN signals have been installed at CH-O Circle (Indroda Circle) at the end of SG Road in Gandhinagar, despite existing traffic signals and traffic police effectively managing traffic there.

Meanwhile, Pandit emphasised that along with the development of pedestrian infrastructure, it is crucial to raise awareness among pedestrians about their rights.

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.