No safe passage: Ahmedabad's SG Road calls for an urgent solution to ensure pedestrian safety
“Crossing SG Road, where not a single second passes without speeding cars, feels as perilous as Abhimanyu’s chakravyuh in the Mahabharata,” said Rajubhai, a daily wage labourer who performs the dangerous task twice a day.
Despite attending the largest group of commuters — around 45 million on a daily basis — India’s road infrastructure remains heavily skewed in favour of the 0.54 million users of motor vehicles. This imbalance forces millions of pedestrians, particularly women and children, to navigate poorly designed and hazardous streets.
With 33.1 per cent of workers walking to their jobs, and 55.1per cent of women depending on foot travel, the lack of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure is a critical issue.
The neglect of pedestrian safety is evident in alarming statistics. over 51,000 pedestrians lost their lives in accidents during 2018-2020. The data also indicated a year-on-year increase in the percentage of pedestrian fatalities in road accidents.
Also, , 90 pedestrians die every day on Indian roads, with a staggering 32,825 fatalities recorded that year alone, accounting for 19.5 per cent of all road accident deaths. This underscores the urgent need for safer, more inclusive urban planning that prioritises the safety of walkers.
, the absence of such a bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway ( Popularly known as SG Road) on one of Gujarat's busiest roads goes largely unnoticed.
, transforming the 44 km stretch into a signal-free corridor and reducing travel time between Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad to just 30 minutes. Despite the inclusion of 11 flyovers, grade separators, and a 3.37 kms-long elevated corridor, there is not a single FOB or subway on the stretch.
Need for pedestrian-friendly infrastructure
SG Road serves as a vital economic corridor, hosting major commercial entities such as the headquarters of Zydus and INTAS, prominent hospitals like Sola Civil, Zydus, and CIMS, and esteemed educational institutions including Nirma University and SGVP.
The Gujarat High Court is also situated on this route. Thousands of people traverse this bustling road daily, frequently crossing the road on foot to commute to work or return home. Despite the heavy traffic, the absence of a FOB or subway puts these commuters' lives at continuous risk
“Cars are speeding by so fast, it's like they're moving at the speed of light. I can't even see them approaching from a distance. Safely crossing SG Road feels like a matter of sheer luck,” an elderly woman struggling to cross the SG road remarked.
Just a few months ago, on this very road, teenager Tathya Patel, driving a caused a tragic accident that killed 9 people and injured 13 others.
has recognised the issues faced by citizens, stating that “Current road space allocation favours whichever vehicle arrives first. This system prioritises vehicles over people, resulting in inefficient use of road space……users of non-motorised modes of transportation often find themselves marginalised and endangered due to the inadequate safety measures on the roads.”
The closure of two key road crossings between Gota and Vaishno Devi circles has severely impacted pedestrian safety on SG Road.
In an attempt to improve traffic flow, the administration shut down the Charodi and Jagatpur crossings, leaving the 5 km stretch — home to major institutions — without any designated pedestrian crossings.
To enhance vehicular traffic flow, the administration has closed two crossings on the road. However, in their focus on vehicular traffic, they have overlooked the need for essential pedestrian infrastructure such as FOBs or subways. As a result, pedestrians are left to navigate this busy stretch at significant personal risk.
Devanshu Pandit, an independent consultant on the subject, emphasised that FOBs are essential on wider roads, especially those with six lanes or more.
On SG Road, FOBs are particularly necessary at locations where flyovers end, as vehicles tend to be speeding at these points, and pedestrians are often crossing the road at the same point.
(Guidelines for Pedestrian Facilities) - Code 103 talks a lot about the safety, security, continuity of the pedestrian. It noted, “Pedestrians should be protected from motorised vehicles to prevent injuries and fatalities due to crashes. They should be able to walk and cross safely irrespective of age, gender and disabilities”.
In the current situation, it is nearly impossible for elderly citizens, pregnant women, and differently-abled individuals to cross SG Road safely on their own. Pedestrians need the FOBs and subways to cross the road safely.
In fact, there is an ongoing debate about whether pedestrian bridges are convenient for daily commuters?
These bridges often have steep stairs or ramps, making them hard to use for people with disabilities, children, the elderly, or those carrying heavy items.
“FOBs have escalators and lifts to make them easier to use, so more people can access them instead of being underutilised,” Pandit added.
PELICAN approach
PELICAN (Pedestrian LIghts CONtrolled) are widely used in parts of Europe that are considered pedestrian-friendly.
PELICAN crossings allow pedestrians to press a button and wait for the traffic lights to turn red, signalling cars to stop. Once the green pedestrian signal appears, they can safely cross.
Although these facilities may not be ideal for the heavy motorised traffic that our national highways handle, they are crucial for pedestrian safety. National highways make up only three per cent of India’s total road network but carry over 40 per cent of the country's traffic.
Interestingly, PELICAN signals have been installed at CH-O Circle (Indroda Circle) at the end of SG Road in Gandhinagar, despite existing traffic signals and traffic police effectively managing traffic there.
Meanwhile, Pandit emphasised that along with the development of pedestrian infrastructure, it is crucial to raise awareness among pedestrians about their rights.
